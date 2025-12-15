NWF Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

NWF Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,318 shares during the period. NWF Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 200.0% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $81.65 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $87.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.74.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEE. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.72.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $63,365.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,098.30. This represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 145,140 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $12,178,697.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 162,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,651,569.63. This trade represents a 47.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 157,322 shares of company stock worth $13,148,943 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

