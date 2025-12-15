Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Shares Sold by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners decreased its holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,250 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 29,849 shares during the quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NWF Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the second quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 26,124 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. Midwestern Financial LLC IA acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Provident Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 62,383 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Starbucks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.44.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $85.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $97.05 billion, a PE ratio of 52.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Corporation has a 1 year low of $75.50 and a 1 year high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). Starbucks had a net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 151.22%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $994,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 53,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,160. This trade represents a 28.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

