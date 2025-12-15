Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 3,635 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $21,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 289.5% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 87 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $364.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $404.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $428.49. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $363.37 and a twelve month high of $492.22.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 118.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.99%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $465.00 price target (down from $495.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.00.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

