Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. $ELS Shares Purchased by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,089 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $14,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,862,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1,520.4% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,771,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 53.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,227,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,361,000 after purchasing an additional 777,107 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 72.2% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,722,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,204,000 after purchasing an additional 721,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 161.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,889,000 after purchasing an additional 644,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Lifestyle Properties alerts:

Equity Lifestyle Properties Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:ELS opened at $62.07 on Monday. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.15 and a 12-month high of $70.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.78.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Equity Lifestyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $393.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.39 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 20.99%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is 103.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ELS. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ELS

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

(Free Report)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.