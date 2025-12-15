V. M. Manning & CO. Inc. Acquires New Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

V. M. Manning & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,000. GE Vernova makes up 2.1% of V. M. Manning & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GEV. Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 10.7% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in GE Vernova by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graney & King LLC increased its position in GE Vernova by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period.

Shares of GEV opened at $672.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $597.06 and its 200 day moving average is $583.51. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.25 and a 12-month high of $731.00. The stock has a market cap of $182.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.71.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.52%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 5th. This is a positive change from GE Vernova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on GE Vernova from $710.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Glj Research lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $702.00 to $758.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on GE Vernova from $760.00 to $835.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of GE Vernova from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $855.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $662.15.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

