Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,731 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $21,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 37,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,572,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 169.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 71,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $628.96 on Monday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.95 and a 1 year high of $665.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $619.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $596.63. The company has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.62 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 17.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MLM shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $705.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson set a $690.00 price target on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $650.31.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

