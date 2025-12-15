Permian Resources Corporation $PR Shares Purchased by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 72.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,689,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709,870 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Permian Resources worth $23,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Permian Resources by 154.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the first quarter worth $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 433.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Monday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.07.

Permian Resources Price Performance

Shares of PR opened at $14.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.69. Permian Resources Corporation has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.22). Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 15.65%.The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Permian Resources Corporation will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is presently 55.05%.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

