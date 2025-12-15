Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 18,117 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 458,442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 18,117 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $25,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient IA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after buying an additional 18,458 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,579,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,596,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $145,793,000 after acquiring an additional 171,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 287,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,096,000 after acquiring an additional 14,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $36.13 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $66.43. The firm has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.85.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 45.39%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

