Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Buys Shares of 1,442,796 Perella Weinberg Partners $PWP

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,442,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,019,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 1.65% of Perella Weinberg Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 128.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,009,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,922 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 215.2% in the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,083 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 73.5% during the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,136,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,911,000 after buying an additional 1,328,312 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 70.0% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,268,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,050,000 after buying an additional 934,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 79.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,575,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,588,000 after purchasing an additional 698,021 shares in the last quarter. 41.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PWP opened at $17.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day moving average is $19.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.63. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $27.03.

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $164.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.83 million. Perella Weinberg Partners had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PWP. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Perella Weinberg Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Perella Weinberg Partners from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perella Weinberg Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

