Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Trims Stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. $GEL

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,033,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 190,125 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 1.66% of Genesis Energy worth $35,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GEL. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,603,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,712 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Genesis Energy by 13.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,074,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,934,000 after purchasing an additional 478,530 shares during the period. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT increased its stake in Genesis Energy by 60.3% in the second quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 685,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,815,000 after purchasing an additional 257,863 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 20.8% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,488,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,648,000 after purchasing an additional 256,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 4.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,883,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,146,000 after purchasing an additional 220,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Genesis Energy Price Performance

Shares of GEL opened at $15.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.36. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Genesis Energy Dividend Announcement

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $414.00 million during the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 28.39% and a negative net margin of 26.61%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -13.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on GEL. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Genesis Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Genesis Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEL

Genesis Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.