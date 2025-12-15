Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 423,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,027 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF worth $38,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 205.1% in the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 34.4% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

BIL stock opened at $91.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.60. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $91.29 and a 12 month high of $91.78.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

