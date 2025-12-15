Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. $GBCI

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675,369 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,555 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.57% of Glacier Bancorp worth $29,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 383,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,942,000 after purchasing an additional 24,398 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 32.5% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 76,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 18,874 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 464.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 287,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,725,000 after acquiring an additional 236,781 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 195,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of GBCI opened at $43.99 on Monday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.76 and a twelve month high of $55.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.84.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 5.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 64.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Glacier Bancorp

In other Glacier Bancorp news, CEO Randall M. Chesler purchased 2,437 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.91 per share, with a total value of $99,697.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,634.02. This represents a 48.89% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ron J. Copher acquired 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.17 per share, with a total value of $98,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 96,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,092.42. This trade represents a 2.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,852 shares of company stock worth $364,484. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

