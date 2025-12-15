Rep. Julie Johnson Sells Off Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). In a filing disclosed on December 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Mondelez International stock on November 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH LONG TERM GROWTH” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 11/13/2025.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ opened at $54.04 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.13 and a fifty-two week high of $71.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.02 and a 200 day moving average of $62.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $69.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.39.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.95.

Institutional Trading of Mondelez International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in Mondelez International by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 23,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

