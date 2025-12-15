Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $36.99 Million Holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. $THR

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) by 15,981.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,317,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,309,045 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 3.98% of Thermon Group worth $36,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 420.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 269,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,494,000 after acquiring an additional 217,352 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Thermon Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,577,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Thermon Group by 21.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,874 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 111.6% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 21,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 462,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,872,000 after purchasing an additional 19,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

THR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Thermon Group in a research note on Monday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Thermon Group stock opened at $40.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.81. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $41.20.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $131.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.43 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 11.60%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Thermon Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

