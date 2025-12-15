Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Acquires 78,702 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 669,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,702 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $41,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 324.2% during the second quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 152.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.3%

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $67.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $103.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.08. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $68.22.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.