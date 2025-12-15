TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Shares Unloaded Rep. Julie Johnson

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). In a filing disclosed on December 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in TJX Companies stock on November 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHASE BROKERAGE ACCOUNT (3935)” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 11/13/2025.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.3%

TJX Companies stock opened at $156.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.55. The company has a market capitalization of $173.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.76. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.10 and a 52 week high of $157.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 58.30%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,961,786 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $14,737,557,000 after buying an additional 820,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,595,536 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,001,063,000 after acquiring an additional 285,737 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,070,916 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,205,927,000 after purchasing an additional 301,127 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,678,165 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,266,066,000 after purchasing an additional 630,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $1,808,774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.81, for a total value of $4,464,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 535,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,634,629.83. This trade represents a 5.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $75,700.00. Following the sale, the director owned 22,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,896.80. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,226,366. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $172.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $162.00 target price (up previously from $159.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Erste Group Bank started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.10.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TJX

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

About TJX Companies

(Get Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

