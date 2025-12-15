Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR)

Analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.06.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $136.60 on Monday. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $150.27. The firm has a market cap of $76.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 7,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $965,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 196,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,106,836. This represents a 3.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMR. Impact Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.9% in the second quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

