Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Cuts Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,853 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in RTX were worth $13,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. PFS Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in RTX during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other RTX news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $873,547.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at $10,729,013.40. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $203.00 price objective on RTX in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $215.00 price target on RTX and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.71.

RTX Price Performance

RTX opened at $178.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.18. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $112.27 and a 52-week high of $181.31.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $22.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.26 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 55.85%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

