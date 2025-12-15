Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Casey’s General Stores worth $13,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 190.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,244,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,081,000 after acquiring an additional 816,110 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter valued at $210,151,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $130,212,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 483,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,923,000 after purchasing an additional 202,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4,224.4% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 174,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,147,000 after buying an additional 170,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Casey’s General Stores

In related news, insider Chad Michael Frazell sold 3,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.40, for a total value of $1,936,679.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,312.20. This represents a 30.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CASY. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, December 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $585.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.67.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $540.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $547.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $525.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.08 and a 12-month high of $573.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 0.65.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $5.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 3.58%.Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

