National Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $850,000 Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Presidio Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertiv by 1.3% in the second quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in Vertiv by 4.0% during the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vertiv by 2.8% during the second quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its stake in Vertiv by 14.9% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRT opened at $161.14 on Monday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $202.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a PE ratio of 60.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.03.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 10.67%.The company’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VRT shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday, December 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Vertiv from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Vertiv from $173.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.48.

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 5,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $937,810.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,444. This trade represents a 57.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

