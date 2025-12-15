RTX Corporation $RTX Position Lessened by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,691 shares during the quarter. RTX comprises approximately 2.7% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $15,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Partners LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in RTX in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the second quarter worth about $31,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $873,547.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,729,013.40. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $178.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $239.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.44. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $112.27 and a twelve month high of $181.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.92 and a 200 day moving average of $159.18.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.29. RTX had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.67%.The firm had revenue of $22.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of RTX from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RTX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on RTX in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.71.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

