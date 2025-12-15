Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $78.65 Million Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 561,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,859 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.19% of CBRE Group worth $78,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 40.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 97.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:CBRE opened at $159.55 on Monday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.45 and a 52 week high of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.19 and its 200-day moving average is $151.60. The firm has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.11 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 20.55%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.250-6.350 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CBRE

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.