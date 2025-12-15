Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 144,961 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,961 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $95,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $626.87 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $620.26 and a 200-day moving average of $594.74. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $634.13. The company has a market capitalization of $780.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

