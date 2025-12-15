Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Down 2.2% This Week

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.04 billion and $59.13 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $13.15 or 0.00014668 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Arweave (AR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00004181 BTC.
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89,660.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000153 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $565.56 or 0.00630639 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00010319 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $414.01 or 0.00461647 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.57 or 0.00457809 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.97 or 0.00090287 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000105 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Coin Profile
ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,726,892 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
