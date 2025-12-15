Numbers Protocol (NUM) One Day Volume Hits $867.52 Thousand

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. One Numbers Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Numbers Protocol has a total market cap of $4.59 million and approximately $867.52 thousand worth of Numbers Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Numbers Protocol has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Numbers Protocol alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89,539.13 or 0.99841733 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88,567.83 or 0.99887750 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Numbers Protocol

Numbers Protocol’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Numbers Protocol’s total supply is 863,575,317 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,831,998 tokens. The official website for Numbers Protocol is www.numbersprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Numbers Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/numbersprotocolio/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Numbers Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/numbers-protocol. Numbers Protocol’s official Twitter account is @numbersprotocol.

Numbers Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Numbers Protocol (NUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Numbers Protocol has a current supply of 863,575,317 with 853,512,333 in circulation. The last known price of Numbers Protocol is 0.00720751 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $1,003,722.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.numbersprotocol.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numbers Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numbers Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numbers Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Numbers Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numbers Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.