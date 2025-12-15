Aviva (LON:AV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 21.70 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Aviva had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 3.52%.
Aviva Price Performance
Shares of AV opened at GBX 649.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 660.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 648.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.87, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of £17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89. Aviva has a 1 year low of GBX 390.70 and a 1 year high of GBX 510.20.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Cheryl Agius bought 7,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 683 per share, with a total value of £49,749.72. Also, insider Pippa Lambert purchased 229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 642 per share, for a total transaction of £1,470.18. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Aviva
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aviva
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 3 Underrated Robotics Stocks Poised for Huge Gains
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Dave & Buster’s Reversal Is in PLAY After Double-Bottom Breakout
- What is a Dividend King?
- 3 Finance Stocks to Buy on Rising 10-Year Treasury Rates
Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.