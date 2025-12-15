Aviva (LON:AV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 21.70 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Aviva had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 3.52%.

Shares of AV opened at GBX 649.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 660.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 648.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.87, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of £17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89. Aviva has a 1 year low of GBX 390.70 and a 1 year high of GBX 510.20.

In other news, insider Cheryl Agius bought 7,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 683 per share, with a total value of £49,749.72. Also, insider Pippa Lambert purchased 229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 642 per share, for a total transaction of £1,470.18. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 650 target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Aviva from GBX 687 to GBX 671 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 735 to GBX 725 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 699.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

