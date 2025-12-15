Isabella Bank Corporation (ISBA) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 17th

Isabella Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:ISBA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th.

Isabella Bank Price Performance

ISBA stock opened at $49.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.26. The stock has a market cap of $360.10 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.11. Isabella Bank has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $54.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Isabella Bank alerts:

Isabella Bank (NASDAQ:ISBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. Isabella Bank had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $20.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.60 million.

Isabella Bank Company Profile

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Isabella Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isabella Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.