Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $207,000 Holdings in Cigna Group $CI

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its stake in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 718 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,056,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,966,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,327 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Cigna Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,778,472 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,893,727,000 after purchasing an additional 123,479 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Cigna Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,950,610 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,958,893,000 after buying an additional 60,877 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cigna Group by 86,071.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,475,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,148,859,000 after buying an additional 3,471,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,110,426,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $318.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cigna Group from $375.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Cigna Group from $346.00 to $294.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $383.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cigna Group news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 5,368 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,610,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 51,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,354,600. The trade was a 9.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani purchased 4,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $241.88 per share, for a total transaction of $999,931.92. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 157,935 shares in the company, valued at $38,201,317.80. This trade represents a 2.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Group Trading Up 0.9%

CI stock opened at $274.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $239.51 and a twelve month high of $350.00. The company has a market cap of $73.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $280.44 and a 200-day moving average of $293.90.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The health services provider reported $7.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $69.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.40 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 2.29%.The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.51 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

