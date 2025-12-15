Bank of America Raises Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Price Target to $60.00

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $43.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Bruker in a report on Monday. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on Bruker in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.15.

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $45.13 on Monday. Bruker has a 1-year low of $28.53 and a 1-year high of $64.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -282.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.17.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Bruker had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $860.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Bruker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.850-1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bruker news, Director John A. Ornell sold 6,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $243,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 35,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,268. This represents a 15.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 40.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Bruker by 63.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Bruker by 2.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

