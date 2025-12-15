Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL) Receives Neutral Rating from BTIG Research

Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at BTIG Research in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AGL. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Agilon Health from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Agilon Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Agilon Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Agilon Health from $2.40 to $1.10 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Agilon Health from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.73.

Shares of AGL opened at $0.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $298.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36. Agilon Health has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $6.08.

Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Agilon Health had a negative return on equity of 75.92% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agilon Health will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilon Health

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Agilon Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Agilon Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilon Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 111 Capital bought a new stake in shares of Agilon Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Agilon Health in the third quarter worth $37,000.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

