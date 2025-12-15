Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reaffirms Underperform Rating for Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR)

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $11.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Piper Sandler set a $10.00 price target on Arbor Realty Trust and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

ABR opened at $8.87 on Monday. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 287.79 and a quick ratio of 287.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.87.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $162.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.26 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 11.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $241,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,360. This represents a 116.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABR. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $447,944,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,337,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,511,000 after purchasing an additional 54,482 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,557,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,769,000 after purchasing an additional 131,747 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 19.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,057,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,541,000 after purchasing an additional 654,583 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 22.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,009,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,748,000 after buying an additional 546,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

