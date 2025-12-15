Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 58.36% from the company’s current price.

CIFR has been the subject of several other research reports. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Cipher Mining from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. JMP Securities set a $30.00 price objective on Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Northland Securities set a $27.50 price target on Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Compass Point started coverage on Cipher Mining in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.73.

NASDAQ CIFR opened at $17.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Cipher Mining has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $25.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.72 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.91.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 34.16% and a negative return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $106.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.13 million. On average, analysts predict that Cipher Mining will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Cary M. Grossman sold 25,000 shares of Cipher Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 200,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,810,070. The trade was a 11.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wesley Hastie Williams sold 18,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $328,645.19. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 208,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,642,290.12. This represents a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 15,553,438 shares of company stock worth $233,336,298 in the last 90 days. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIFR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 996.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,227,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,994 shares during the last quarter. Helix Partners Management LP boosted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Helix Partners Management LP now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,058 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Cipher Mining by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 298,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 74,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRN Advisors LLC raised its position in Cipher Mining by 42.1% in the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 284,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 84,148 shares during the period. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

