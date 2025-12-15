76,672 Shares in Walmart Inc. $WMT Acquired by MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH purchased a new position in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 76,672 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,497,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $26,000. PFS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 267.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 55.3% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $116.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $930.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.64. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.81 and a 1-year high of $116.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Walmart ( NASDAQ:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $179.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. UBS Group set a $130.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $123.00 price target (up previously from $111.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.31.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $746,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,535,221.85. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total transaction of $2,127,411.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,334,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,958,228.79. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,403 shares of company stock worth $13,386,774. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

