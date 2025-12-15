iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Bought by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,721,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,306 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Osaic Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $1,065,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% during the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,921,238,000 after purchasing an additional 24,729,312 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,271,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,553,830,000 after buying an additional 4,378,977 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,308,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,317,000 after buying an additional 3,757,143 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 63,164.8% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,748,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,371,000 after buying an additional 2,743,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,644,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,861,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $685.17 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $693.07. The firm has a market cap of $719.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $677.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $649.83.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

