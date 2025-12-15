Osaic Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,064,540 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 39.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,766,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,064,540 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.05% of AT&T worth $108,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in AT&T in the second quarter worth $2,993,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.8% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 43,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Stark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $709,000. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 655,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,958,000 after acquiring an additional 204,178 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Price Performance

T opened at $24.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $174.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.38. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.26.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 17.87%.The firm had revenue of $30.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Williams Trading set a $33.00 price objective on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.55.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

