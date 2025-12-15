Tactive Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Tactive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 30,685.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 150,330,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,690,014,000 after purchasing an additional 149,842,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,768,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,861,458,000 after buying an additional 2,851,931 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,303,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,994,480,000 after buying an additional 209,074 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,195,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,247,000 after buying an additional 1,224,122 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,352,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,404,000 after buying an additional 895,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $335.99 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $339.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $331.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.53. The company has a market capitalization of $560.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

