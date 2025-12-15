Milestones Private Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Milestones Private Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,000. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 1.3% of Milestones Private Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $94.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.72. The company has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.99 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.