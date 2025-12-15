Milestones Private Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY

Milestones Private Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,074,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,526,000 after buying an additional 957,587 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,328,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,583,000 after acquiring an additional 907,673 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,403,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,082,000 after purchasing an additional 430,935 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,349,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,534,000 after purchasing an additional 263,604 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 688,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,929,000 after purchasing an additional 261,781 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of RDVY opened at $69.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.10. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $70.71.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1996 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.