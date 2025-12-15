Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 83.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,535 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $83,931,000. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $193.41 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $150.35 and a 1-year high of $195.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.11.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

