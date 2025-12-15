Rydar Equities Inc. Buys New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Rydar Equities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,185,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,669,217,000 after buying an additional 3,194,696 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 71,616,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,542,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096,579 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,048,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,178,569,000 after acquiring an additional 243,030 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,520,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,969,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,474 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 34,535,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,708,106,000 after acquiring an additional 452,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $53.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $56.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.47 and its 200 day moving average is $52.11.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

