Sysco Corporation $SYY Stake Cut by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 95.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,515 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 1.2% in the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Sysco by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Trust Co of the South grew its stake in Sysco by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in Sysco by 2.2% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $74.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.02 and a 200-day moving average of $77.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The firm has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61. Sysco Corporation has a twelve month low of $67.12 and a twelve month high of $83.47.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.03 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 112.04% and a net margin of 2.21%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 57.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Monday, December 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

