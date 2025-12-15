Praxis Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Praxis Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 34.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,416 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,654 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth about $1,640,900,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 40.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,971,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $561,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,670 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 17.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,016,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $675,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,277 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,686,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,684,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Fortinet from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.37.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $13,710,537.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,445,911,452.29. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total transaction of $306,835.38. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 10,492,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,874,317.54. The trade was a 0.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

FTNT opened at $82.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.12 and a 52 week high of $114.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.24. The firm has a market cap of $61.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. Fortinet had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 118.27%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortinet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.660-2.700 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.730-0.750 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

