2,541 Shares in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG Acquired by Rydar Equities Inc.

Rydar Equities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 4.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 48,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,904,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 40,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Republic Services by 182.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,046,000 after purchasing an additional 34,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $256.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, October 31st. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Republic Services from $270.00 to $241.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.10.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE:RSG opened at $213.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.43 and a fifty-two week high of $258.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.10. The company has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.54.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.12. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.20%.

Insider Activity

In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $209.46 per share, for a total transaction of $100,121.88. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,300.40. This trade represents a 9.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

