Praxis Investment Management Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stake in Reddit Inc. $RDDT

Praxis Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Reddit were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Reddit by 68.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Reddit by 344.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Reddit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Reddit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Insider Transactions at Reddit

In related news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 24,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total transaction of $4,625,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 175,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,859,747.68. This trade represents a 12.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 63,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total value of $12,223,651.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,184,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,282,236.16. This trade represents a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 387,619 shares of company stock worth $81,040,938. Company insiders own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RDDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Reddit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Reddit in a research note on Monday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of Reddit in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reddit in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Reddit from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.28.

Reddit Stock Performance

Shares of RDDT stock opened at $224.38 on Monday. Reddit Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.75 and a 52 week high of $282.95. The company has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.95, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.22.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.30. Reddit had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $584.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Reddit Company Profile

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

