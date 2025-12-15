Praxis Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Praxis Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,723,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,607,453,000 after acquiring an additional 335,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,476,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,103,167,000 after purchasing an additional 108,919 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,765,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,670,246,000 after purchasing an additional 122,990 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,797,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,822,000 after purchasing an additional 415,982 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,595,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $888,900,000 after purchasing an additional 80,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Pamela B. Strobel sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.25, for a total transaction of $373,025.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 39,249 shares in the company, valued at $9,625,817.25. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $258.07 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.66 and a 12-month high of $278.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 93.26% and a net margin of 19.05%.The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.500 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $253.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 17th. Bank of America raised Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $265.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $258.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $261.58.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

