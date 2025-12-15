Praxis Investment Management Inc. Has $2.31 Million Position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Praxis Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,220 shares during the quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Capital A Wealth Management LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 6,314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, EVP Kimberly A. Foley purchased 5,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $246,593.16. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 67,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,948,489.28. This trade represents a 9.13% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on LYB. BMO Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday. Fermium Researc lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LYB stock opened at $44.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.63 and a 200-day moving average of $52.78. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $79.39.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 3.70%.The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -146.13%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

