abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF $SGOL is Pureheart Capital Pte Ltd.’s 4th Largest Position

Pureheart Capital Pte Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,217,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the period. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF accounts for 6.3% of Pureheart Capital Pte Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pureheart Capital Pte Ltd. owned approximately 0.74% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $38,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tableaux LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF stock opened at $40.98 on Monday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.09.

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

