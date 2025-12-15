Aerodrome Finance (AERO) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $90.89 Million

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. Over the last week, Aerodrome Finance has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aerodrome Finance has a market capitalization of $90.89 million and approximately $19.71 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aerodrome Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00000634 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89,539.13 or 0.99841733 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88,567.83 or 0.99887750 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Aerodrome Finance Profile

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,801,488,279 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. The official message board for Aerodrome Finance is medium.com/@aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official website is aerodrome.finance. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi.

Buying and Selling Aerodrome Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,801,488,278.56126211 with 907,989,569.61788242 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 0.57646019 USD and is down -5.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 431 active market(s) with $17,891,742.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aerodrome Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aerodrome Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

