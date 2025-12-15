Frax Share (FXS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $60.73 Million

Frax Share (FXS) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. During the last week, Frax Share has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Frax Share has a market cap of $60.73 million and $4.23 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax Share token can now be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00000772 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89,539.13 or 0.99841733 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88,567.83 or 0.99887750 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share was first traded on December 20th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,681,496 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,665,691 tokens. The official message board for Frax Share is fraxfinancecommunity.medium.com. The official website for Frax Share is frax.com. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax Share

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax (prev. FXS) (FRAX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Frax (prev. FXS) has a current supply of 99,681,495.59113361 with 87,665,636.11228709 in circulation. The last known price of Frax (prev. FXS) is 0.70076152 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 318 active market(s) with $4,703,320.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://frax.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Share should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

