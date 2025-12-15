ArbDoge AI Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.43 Million (AIDOGE)

ArbDoge AI (AIDOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 15th. ArbDoge AI has a total market capitalization of $2.76 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of ArbDoge AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ArbDoge AI token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ArbDoge AI has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ArbDoge AI alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89,539.13 or 0.99841733 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88,567.83 or 0.99887750 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ArbDoge AI Profile

ArbDoge AI launched on April 15th, 2023. ArbDoge AI’s total supply is 191,609,763,385,755,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,696,993,047,725,000 tokens. The official message board for ArbDoge AI is medium.com/@arbdogeai. ArbDoge AI’s official website is arbdoge.ai. ArbDoge AI’s official Twitter account is @arbdoge_ai.

ArbDoge AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArbDoge AI (AIDOGE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. ArbDoge AI has a current supply of 191,609,763,385,755,000 with 174,455,896,934,211,000 in circulation. The last known price of ArbDoge AI is 0 USD and is down -3.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $2,616,205.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbdoge.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArbDoge AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArbDoge AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArbDoge AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ArbDoge AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArbDoge AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.